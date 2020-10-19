Advertisement

Concerns grow over homeless encampment at Jefferson Center

Community partners are working to find services for the homeless people living on the property
By Alexis Means
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc has received calls and social media messages about the trash piled up at the Jefferson Center on 13th street in downtown Toledo. There are couches, liquor bottles and trash everywhere on the private property owned by Toledo public schools but under contract with ProMedica.

Community leaders say the homeless have turned the private property into an encampment where about 15 people live. A notice posted on the property by Toledo Public Schools safety and security team states all belongings should have been removed from the private property by Thursday September 10. Community partners are working to find services for the homeless people living on the property.

“To us from the outside looking in this is somebody sleeping on the stairs, but to them this is their nest. This is their house. This is their boundaries in which they feel protected. So just to come in and just kick them down to the next curve is not our way,” said the President and CEO of St Paul’s Community Center Joe Habib.

“We are working with them and we are following some CDC guidance and HUD guidance about engaging individuals that live in encampments during a pandemic so that we can respond with every safety precaution possible. They obviously want to clean up the property as soon as possible but they are willing to work with us on a couple week plan to do everything we can to support them in the meantime,” said Rachel Gagnon-Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board

The executive director of the Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board says the community should see a difference in about two and a half weeks. We did reach out to officials with ProMedica about this story and they sent us a statement which reads “ProMedica does not currently own the Jefferson Center. However, we still have an interest in continuing to work closely with Toledo Public Schools to create a redevelopment solution that will benefit our community.”

