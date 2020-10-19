Advertisement

Findlay leaf collection begins in November

(WEAU)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Findlay announced its leaf pickup will begin November 16 and continue through December 4.

City employees will collect leaves that have been placed in biodegradable PAPER bags at the curb. Plastic bags and loose leaves will not be picked up. Bagged leaves are to be placed by the curb.

Biodegradable bags are readily available at local hardware, building supply, and some grocery stores.

Residents who blow or rake leaves onto city streets are in violation of long standing City Codified Ordinance 311.01(d). Complaints should be forwarded to the Police Department.

City residents may continue to drop leaves at the green waste site located at 330 North Cory Street at no charge. The current hours for the site are Tuesday through Friday 2-7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Beginning October 26, hours for the site will be Tuesday through Friday 1-6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The green waste site will be closed on November 11 in honor of Veterans Day and November 26 for Thanksgiving. The green waste site will close for the season on December 5.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Toledo announces leaf collection program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Leaf collection begins Nov. 2.

Coronavirus

UT coach Kowalczyk tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The men's basketball coach will self-isolate for 10 days.

News

Study: COVID possibly spreading back to older population

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Bars adjusting after citations

Updated: 12 hours ago
Owners and managers of bars featuring live music and other events say maintaining social distancing is still a challenge

Latest News

News

Toledo bars still adapting to state guidelines after citations

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Owners and managers of bars featuring live music and other events say maintaining social distancing is still a challenge.

News

3 generations of women rally

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT
|
Saturday Toledo joined the Nation-wide Women’s March, remembering the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Agriculture

Panic buying during COVID-19 prompts beef processing backlog

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT
|
By Tony Geftos
If you’d like a freezer full of meat, you’d better plan ahead. Processing is booked all the way into 2022.

News

Oct. 18, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT
Oct. 18, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

News

Three generations of Toledo women march for equality

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:42 AM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
Saturday Toledo joined the Nation-wide Women’s March, remembering the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

Five car crash sends two people to hospital

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT
The crash happened around 10:30 PM on Byrne near South.