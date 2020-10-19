Findlay leaf collection begins in November

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Findlay announced its leaf pickup will begin November 16 and continue through December 4.

City employees will collect leaves that have been placed in biodegradable PAPER bags at the curb. Plastic bags and loose leaves will not be picked up. Bagged leaves are to be placed by the curb.

Biodegradable bags are readily available at local hardware, building supply, and some grocery stores.

Residents who blow or rake leaves onto city streets are in violation of long standing City Codified Ordinance 311.01(d). Complaints should be forwarded to the Police Department.

City residents may continue to drop leaves at the green waste site located at 330 North Cory Street at no charge. The current hours for the site are Tuesday through Friday 2-7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Beginning October 26, hours for the site will be Tuesday through Friday 1-6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The green waste site will be closed on November 11 in honor of Veterans Day and November 26 for Thanksgiving. The green waste site will close for the season on December 5.

