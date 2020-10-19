Advertisement

Man assaults woman, barricades himself in Monroe house

(MGN)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A man was taken into custody Sunday morning in Monroe after a domestic disturbance.

Monroe Police responded to a domestic disturbance in progress around 5:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Winchester Ave. Officers learned a male suspect entered the residence by damaging the front door, then assaulting a woman.

The suspect took an infant from the house before trying to drag the child’s mother back into the house, but the family inside the house intervened long enough to delay the suspect. The family, which included several children, exited the house, telling police the suspect had a handgun and had threatened the family.

The suspect remained in the house by himself and refused to exit. Monroe County Special Response Team took command of the scene. An acquaintance eventually made contact with the suspect via telephone. After substantial effort, the suspect agreed to exit the house.

He was taken into custody. The handgun was recovered inside the residence.

