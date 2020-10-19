Monroe Police looking for suspect in home invasion case

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Monroe Police are on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly broke into a residence and assaulted another man.

Anthony Deshawn Nicholson-Dortch Jr., 25, is wanted by the police in the incident.

According to Monroe Police, Nicholson-Dortch forced his way into a residence in the 700 block of E. Third St. just before midnight Sunday. The suspect threatened a 31-year-old male victim with a handgun.

The two began fighting, where two shots were fired inside the residence. The victim eventually forced the suspect outside while the physical altercation continued. While outside, Nicholson-Dortch fired one shot at the victim.

The suspect fled the scene upon shooting at the victim.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Nicholson-Dortch are asked to call the Monroe Police Detective Bureau at 734-243-7509.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.