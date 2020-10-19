October 19th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be rainy, cloudy, and cold today with highs in the upper 40s. The clouds will hang around tonight with a low in the low to middle 40s. Tuesday will be a bit warmer with highs in the middle 50s. Highs jump to the middle 60s on Wednesday and the middle 70s by Thursday and Friday. There are 2 good opportunities for rain later this week. One comes early Wednesday. Another arrives Friday afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.