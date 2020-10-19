Advertisement

October 19th Weather Forecast

Rain, Clouds, & Cool Air To Start Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be rainy, cloudy, and cold today with highs in the upper 40s. The clouds will hang around tonight with a low in the low to middle 40s. Tuesday will be a bit warmer with highs in the middle 50s. Highs jump to the middle 60s on Wednesday and the middle 70s by Thursday and Friday. There are 2 good opportunities for rain later this week. One comes early Wednesday. Another arrives Friday afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

October 19th Weather Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

10/18: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
Scattered showers through the week, with a brief warmup in the middle! Dan Smith has the latest,

Forecast

10/18: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Scattered showers through the week, with a brief warmup in the middle! Dan Smith has the latest,

Forecast

10/18: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Scattered showers through the week, with a brief warmup in the middle! Dan Smith has the latest.

Latest News

News

Oct. 18, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
Oct. 18, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Forecast

Oct. 18, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
Oct. 18, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Forecast

Oct. 18, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
Oct. 18, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Forecast

10/17: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT
|
By Dan Smith
Scattered showers for 5 of the next 7 days! Dan Smith has the details.

Forecast

10/17: Dan's Saturday 11pm Forecast

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT
Scattered showers for 5 of the next 7 days! Dan Smith has the details.

Forecast

Oct. 17, 2020: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT
|
By Heather Pollauf
Oct. 17, 2020: Heather's Saturday Morning Forecast