Police searching for man who robbed internet cafe

Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man pulled a gun on an Internet cafe employee and emptied the cash register before fleeing Saturday night.

Around 9:14 p.m., a man entered Royal Skills on W. Laskey. He asked an employee for help getting water and when she was assisting him, he pulled a gun, pushed the employee back by the office and emptied the cash register, and fled in a blue-green vehicle of an unknown make or model.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing blue flip flops, gray pants, and a black mask.

The case remains under investigation.

