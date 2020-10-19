Police searching for man who robbed internet cafe

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man pulled a gun on an Internet cafe employee and emptied the cash register before fleeing Saturday night.

Around 9:14 p.m., a man entered Royal Skills on W. Laskey. He asked an employee for help getting water and when she was assisting him, he pulled a gun, pushed the employee back by the office and emptied the cash register, and fled in a blue-green vehicle of an unknown make or model.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing blue flip flops, gray pants, and a black mask.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.