Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen coming to Toledo

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Libertarian Party candidate for President is making a stop in Toledo next weekend.

Jo Jorgensen will be at Middlegrounds Metropark from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday. Doors open for the event at 11:15 a.m.

Posted by Jo Jorgensen on Saturday, October 17, 2020

Jorgensen will address supporters on her “Real Change for Real People” tour.  She will also take questions.

While the event is free, you can register to attend the event at this link.

