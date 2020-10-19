Sandusky Sheriff threatens to prosecute DAP vigilantes after multiple suicides connected to sting videos

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - A vigilante group that records videos of men allegedly looking to meet minors for sex is warned by multiple law enforcement agencies to stop what they’re doing or face potential prosecution.

The group, the Fremont chapter of Dads Against Pedophiles, was specifically targeted in a letter signed by the Sandusky County Sheriff and County Prosecutor, as well as multiple police chiefs in the county.

“Local law enforcement agencies and prosecutors of Sandusky county and the City of Fremont cannot and will not sit back anymore and watch as DAP continues to parade its form of vigilante justice,” the letter, released Monday, read. “Its intentions may be well intended, but their methods and outcomes are improper and unacceptable. The “exposed” individuals may be exactly what DAP says they are, but they also may not be. DAP’s careless and reckless regard for law and order and due process has resulted in the loss of life, and the situation has gotten out of hand.”

Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton said “loss of life” was a reference to two individuals who committed suicide after DAP posted videos of them on Youtube, and third suspected suicide, where a man died a day after his DAP video was posted online.

The letter lists multiple actions law enforcement has taken in 2020 to combat sex offenders, including dozens of arrests.

