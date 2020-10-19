Advertisement

Sandusky Sheriff threatens to prosecute DAP vigilantes after multiple suicides connected to sting videos

Multiple law enforcement agencies signed a letter warning the Dads Against Pedophiles group in Fremont to stop entrapping, recording men they track on the internet.
(WTVG)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - A vigilante group that records videos of men allegedly looking to meet minors for sex is warned by multiple law enforcement agencies to stop what they’re doing or face potential prosecution.

The group, the Fremont chapter of Dads Against Pedophiles, was specifically targeted in a letter signed by the Sandusky County Sheriff and County Prosecutor, as well as multiple police chiefs in the county.

“Local law enforcement agencies and prosecutors of Sandusky county and the City of Fremont cannot and will not sit back anymore and watch as DAP continues to parade its form of vigilante justice,” the letter, released Monday, read. “Its intentions may be well intended, but their methods and outcomes are improper and unacceptable. The “exposed” individuals may be exactly what DAP says they are, but they also may not be. DAP’s careless and reckless regard for law and order and due process has resulted in the loss of life, and the situation has gotten out of hand.”

Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton said “loss of life” was a reference to two individuals who committed suicide after DAP posted videos of them on Youtube, and third suspected suicide, where a man died a day after his DAP video was posted online.

The letter lists multiple actions law enforcement has taken in 2020 to combat sex offenders, including dozens of arrests.

Posted by Sandusky County Ohio Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teens on the hunt for all 50 state fish make a stop in Toledo

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The young men are calling their adventure Fish All Fifty.

News

Two young men from Virginia are fishing in all fifty states

Updated: 40 minutes ago
They expect their tour to run through next fall

News

TPS reacts to data breach - 5 PM

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Representatives from Toledo Public Schools say they will be reaching out to those affected.

News

Homeless encampment on Jefferson Center on 13th Street

Updated: 1 hour ago
Homeless encampment on Jefferson Center on 13th Street

Latest News

News

Toledo Public Schools vows support for staff affected by data breach

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis and Christina Williams
The district reaffirmed its claim that it was unaware of the breach until Friday.

News

TPS high schoolers won’t return to class until January, as district shifts re-open dates

Updated: 1 hours ago
Toledo Public School students in grades 6-12 will not return to class as quickly as originally planned, TPS announced Monday.

News

Ask a Meteorologist | Why do we have so many different clouds?

Updated: 5 hours ago
There are a lot of different types of clouds in the atmosphere but why, exactly, do the different types form?

News

Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen coming to Toledo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The Libertarian candidate will be at Middlegrounds Metropark.

News

Findlay leaf collection begins in November

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
City employees will collect leaves that have been placed in biodegradable PAPER bags at the curb.

News

Toledo announces leaf collection program

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Leaf collection begins Nov. 2.