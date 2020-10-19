Advertisement

Teens on the hunt for all 50 state fish make a stop in Toledo

The young men are calling their adventure Fish All Fifty.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northwest Ohio has some of the best Walleye fishing in the world which is good news to two young men from Virginia who are here looking to land a few. They’re in the midst of an incredible trek across the country to catch the state fish in each state. They’re calling it Fish All Fifty.

18-year-old Luke Konson and 18-year-old Daniel Balserak thought they’d be college freshmen right now. But when the pandemic hit, the two friends decided to postpone school for a year and begin an adventure.

Ohio is the 16th state they’ve fished. They’ve been angling along the shores of Lake Erie since last week. So far, they haven’t caught any Walleye, however, locals have assured them that should change when it gets a bit colder

“As of now, we are trying to save some money and fish from the shores of Lake Erie and piers, says Daniel. "We may still rent a boat, but for now we just hope the water gets cold soon enough. Once the water gets colder, the locals tell us the Walleye will come into the areas we are fishing. Apart from the obvious fact that we’re learning more about fishing, it has been an awesome opportunity to get outside and learn more about our country. You can track your data through Apple. My screen time is way down, and I don’t even have my laptop with me. This has been an incredible way to experience nature.”

“We knew it was not a small undertaking, but we’ve learned it was a lot bigger than we were expecting," says Luke. "I have no complaints, and I don’t think Daniel does either. This is probably the best thing we’ve ever done.”

13abc caught up with the duo on Monday while they fished for fun in the Maumee River in downtown Toledo. Luke and Daniel won’t be leaving NW Ohio until they catch a Walleye.

You can follow their trip on Facebook and Instagram.

They’re hoping to be finished with their Fish All Fifty tour by the fall of 2021. They’ll both be freshman at Clemson next year. Daniel plans to go into engineering, and Luke wants to major in business.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sandusky Sheriff threatens to prosecute DAP vigilantes after multiple suicides connected to sting videos

Updated: 28 minutes ago
A vigilante group that records videos of men allegedly looking to meet minors for sex is warned by multiple law enforcement agencies to stop what they’re doing or face potential prosecution.

News

Two young men from Virginia are fishing in all fifty states

Updated: 41 minutes ago
They expect their tour to run through next fall

News

TPS reacts to data breach - 5 PM

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Representatives from Toledo Public Schools say they will be reaching out to those affected.

News

Homeless encampment on Jefferson Center on 13th Street

Updated: 1 hour ago
Homeless encampment on Jefferson Center on 13th Street

Latest News

News

Toledo Public Schools vows support for staff affected by data breach

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis and Christina Williams
The district reaffirmed its claim that it was unaware of the breach until Friday.

News

TPS high schoolers won’t return to class until January, as district shifts re-open dates

Updated: 1 hours ago
Toledo Public School students in grades 6-12 will not return to class as quickly as originally planned, TPS announced Monday.

News

Ask a Meteorologist | Why do we have so many different clouds?

Updated: 5 hours ago
There are a lot of different types of clouds in the atmosphere but why, exactly, do the different types form?

News

Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen coming to Toledo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The Libertarian candidate will be at Middlegrounds Metropark.

News

Findlay leaf collection begins in November

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
City employees will collect leaves that have been placed in biodegradable PAPER bags at the curb.

News

Toledo announces leaf collection program

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Leaf collection begins Nov. 2.