Teens on the hunt for all 50 state fish make a stop in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northwest Ohio has some of the best Walleye fishing in the world which is good news to two young men from Virginia who are here looking to land a few. They’re in the midst of an incredible trek across the country to catch the state fish in each state. They’re calling it Fish All Fifty.

18-year-old Luke Konson and 18-year-old Daniel Balserak thought they’d be college freshmen right now. But when the pandemic hit, the two friends decided to postpone school for a year and begin an adventure.

Ohio is the 16th state they’ve fished. They’ve been angling along the shores of Lake Erie since last week. So far, they haven’t caught any Walleye, however, locals have assured them that should change when it gets a bit colder

“As of now, we are trying to save some money and fish from the shores of Lake Erie and piers, says Daniel. "We may still rent a boat, but for now we just hope the water gets cold soon enough. Once the water gets colder, the locals tell us the Walleye will come into the areas we are fishing. Apart from the obvious fact that we’re learning more about fishing, it has been an awesome opportunity to get outside and learn more about our country. You can track your data through Apple. My screen time is way down, and I don’t even have my laptop with me. This has been an incredible way to experience nature.”

“We knew it was not a small undertaking, but we’ve learned it was a lot bigger than we were expecting," says Luke. "I have no complaints, and I don’t think Daniel does either. This is probably the best thing we’ve ever done.”

13abc caught up with the duo on Monday while they fished for fun in the Maumee River in downtown Toledo. Luke and Daniel won’t be leaving NW Ohio until they catch a Walleye.

They’re hoping to be finished with their Fish All Fifty tour by the fall of 2021. They’ll both be freshman at Clemson next year. Daniel plans to go into engineering, and Luke wants to major in business.

