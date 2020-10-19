Advertisement

Toledo announces leaf collection program

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo leaf collection program will begin November 2. The city will announce each Friday where crews will be the following week and the week after.

There are multiple ways to know when crews will be in different areas:

• Sign up for Toledo Text Alerts to be alerted when leaf collection crews will be in your neighborhood, and of any change in plans. Toledo Texts Alerts will notify residents two weeks prior, again one week prior to pick-up, and again when the collection is complete.

• Residents can refer to the map on the city website for information on their specific addresses. The map will be posted at this link: toledo.oh.gov/leafpickup.

• Call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

• Check the city Facebook and Twitter accounts on Fridays.

• Watch for signs to be posted on your street.

City crews will not return to an area once it has completed collection -- unless it is a second pass area. If you miss the collection, do not place leaves in the street.

At that point, the options for residents are to:

• Compost the leaves.

• Take the leaves to one of four transfer locations that will be available for free disposal. They are at Bowman Park, Detwiler Park, Ravine Park, and the former ODOT facility at Detroit and Glendale avenues. The sites will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday, beginning Nov. 2.

• Dispose of leaves in your gray trash container.

All vehicles should be off the street when leaf collection crews come to your neighborhood in order to get the street as clean as possible.

City crews will leave a tag at the homes where parked vehicles prevented the collection of all leaves. It will include information on what to do with leaves that are left behind under vehicles.

Curbed streets will be marked complete once a street sweeper has passed. Crews will attempt to complete a street in one day but it may extend into a second day.

