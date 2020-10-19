Advertisement

TPS high schoolers won’t return to class until January, as district shifts re-open dates

Grades 6-8 will not begin hybrid schedule until November 16.
Students will be on a hybrid schedule split into an "A" group and a "B" group.
Students will be on a hybrid schedule split into an "A" group and a "B" group.
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public School students in grades 6-12 will not return to class as quickly as originally planned, TPS announced Monday.

While students in Kindergarten, first and second grades have been on a hybrid model since October 12, the rest of the district was set to begin their own hybrid schedule on October 26.

Grades 3-5 are still scheduled for that start date, but the rest will be delayed.

Grades 6-8 will begin a hybrid schedule on Monday, November 16, while high schoolers won’t return until the start of second semester on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

“These date adjustments will give district leaders time to monitor all available data and adjust accordingly,” the announcement from the school stated. “Whether the district stays with the Yellow Light hybrid model or goes to online learning completely will depend on a number of factors, including the number of coronavirus cases reported within TPS, as well as the numbers posted by Lucas County and the state of Ohio.”

The district said adjustments to food delivery schedules will be announced shortly.

Students in the Virtual Academy will see no changes to their schedules.

