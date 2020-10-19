UT coach Kowalczyk tests positive for COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - University of Toledo men’s basketball coach Tod Kowalczyk has tested positive for COVID-19 and will self-isolate for 10 days.

In a statement released by the university, Kowalczyk said his positive test came Sunday and that he’s following all necessary protocols.

“I look forward to returning to coaching the team once all of our safety protocols have been met,” Kowalczyk said.

Associate head coach Jeff Massey will be assuming coaching duties during Kowalczyk’s absence.

