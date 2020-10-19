Vehicle chase ends when car flips, hits home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vehicle chase in Toledo ended early Sunday morning when the suspect vehicle flipped and struck a home in the 700 block of Champlain.

Toledo Police units were responding to a Shot Spotter Alert in the 1500 block of N. Michigan when they saw a car speeding through the area. The officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver fled.

The chase ended when the driver failed to negotiate a curve at Locust and Champlain, causing the car to flip. The house struck by the car suffered damage.

Thel-Mar Williams, 27, was the only person in the car. He was taken to a Toledo hospital for evaluation of his injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.