Advertisement

Woman found alive at funeral home dies at Detroit hospital

Southfield, Mich., Fire Chief Johnny Menifee holds a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Southfield, Mich., in response to questions about a woman, Timesha Beauchamp, who was found alive at a funeral home. A Southfield emergency medical crew said there were no signs of life when they were called to Beauchamp's home on Aug. 23, 2020.
Southfield, Mich., Fire Chief Johnny Menifee holds a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Southfield, Mich., in response to questions about a woman, Timesha Beauchamp, who was found alive at a funeral home. A Southfield emergency medical crew said there were no signs of life when they were called to Beauchamp's home on Aug. 23, 2020.(AP Photo/Ed White)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A 20-year-old suburban Detroit woman who was declared dead only to be found alive at a funeral home in August has died at Children’s Hospital in Detroit.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger says Timesha Beauchamp died Sunday.

Beauchamp’s family called 911 on Aug. 23 because she appeared to be struggling to breathe.

A doctor who didn’t attend the scene pronounced Beauchamp deceased after one of the first responders reported by telephone that she had been unresponsive for 30 minutes and showed no signs of life.

The state says funeral home staff saw Beauchamp’s chest moving when they went to her Southfield home.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

7.5 magnitude quake off Alaska prompts tsunami warning

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

News

Teens on the hunt for all 50 state fish make a stop in Toledo

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The young men are calling their adventure Fish All Fifty.

News

Sandusky Sheriff threatens to prosecute DAP vigilantes after multiple suicides connected to sting videos

Updated: 28 minutes ago
A vigilante group that records videos of men allegedly looking to meet minors for sex is warned by multiple law enforcement agencies to stop what they’re doing or face potential prosecution.

News

Two young men from Virginia are fishing in all fifty states

Updated: 41 minutes ago
They expect their tour to run through next fall

News

TPS reacts to data breach - 5 PM

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Representatives from Toledo Public Schools say they will be reaching out to those affected.

Latest News

National

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Six current and former Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. hospitals and businesses, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday.

News

Homeless encampment on Jefferson Center on 13th Street

Updated: 1 hour ago
Homeless encampment on Jefferson Center on 13th Street

Your Vote

Judge puts Wisconsin capacity limit order back into effect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin last week set new daily records for positive coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

News

Toledo Public Schools vows support for staff affected by data breach

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis and Christina Williams
The district reaffirmed its claim that it was unaware of the breach until Friday.

National

Toobin suspended by the New Yorker, steps away from CNN

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting.