Bins set up around area to collect used candy wrappers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Trick-or-treaters are bound to have piles of used, empty candy wrappers after this weekend. But even if you think you’re doing the right thing, candy wrappers can’t be recycled in curbside containers.

Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful has set up bins at area YMCAs and the Toledo Zoo, where you can leave your candy wrappers. The group will then transport the waste to a special processing plant for recycling.

You can bring any wrapper, even chip bags and granola wrappers, but no lollipop sticks and anything sticky or dirty can be accepted.

The containers are available from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. every day until November 15. Last year, the organization collected 200 pounds of candy wrappers.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.