Former Sheriff out of prison, sober, and looking to the future

From sheriff to inmate to recovery advocate
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kyle Overmyer was a household name five years ago. He was at the top of his career as the Sandusky County Sheriff when he was indicted and convicted of drug charges and sentenced to prison. Now he’s out, he’s sober and sharing his story of recovery.

“Don’t ever be too afraid or ashamed to speak about your addiction.”

That, Kyle Overmyer says, was his undoing. “That was my biggest hurdle to get over was shame. And who’d ever thought that the Sheriff of Sandusky could have a so-called weakness of addiction? And that was my biggest weakness I was ashamed to talk about it.” But talking about it is what Overmyer does these days in his role as a drug counselor at The Recovery Institute of Ohio.

Overmyer says when he was 36, he was diagnosed with Arthritis in his ankles from previous sports injuries and prescribed Vicodin for the pain. Within a year he says, he was addicted. “It was a daily thing, multiple, multiple pills a day. Probably 10 a day and it got out of control.”

Overmyer would later face drug charges for stealing opiates from the drug take-back boxes around Northwest Ohio. A 42 count felony indictment followed. “I wanted everything to just go away. I was in denial, which is another form of addiction.”

Overmyer says his four years in prison was the tipping point for his recovery. “I have to say other than not seeing my kids, prison was the best thing for Kyle Overmyer.”

He says during that time he learned to own his past mistakes, which includes public criticism of his handling of high profile murders like the Heather Bogle case. “That’s where you have to work on your character defects and recovery and do away with shame and guilt. And the resentment which is huge. You always want to blame game and blame everybody else. But then you need to buckle down and it’s me.”

Now Overmyer spends his days carrying that message. “Addiction does not discriminate. It doesn’t matter what color, man woman socio-economic whatever, it’ll get ya.”

