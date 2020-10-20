Glass City Boxing urges City of Toledo to reopen gym

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Glass City Boxing on Suder Avenue is locked, with city leaders say the building is inhabitable.

The gym has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the spring. Glass City trainers say they were shocked to see the doors locked.

“They told us you guys don’t have to worry about us just throwing you out on the street you can expect to be there at least a year, and we are going to help you find a building,” Lamar Wright Jr. said.

City leaders say they had the building inspected and found that it was a safety hazard.

According to Wright, the gym doesn’t just serve to create boxing champions, but life champions as well.

“We have kids whose credit scores are better than ours, running companies, firefighters, police officers, deputy sheriffs, all through this program for our mentorship,” Wright said. "So we are building productive citizens for the community of Toledo.”

The city has set up a meeting with Toledo stakeholders at 4:30 p.m. Monday to talk about the building and what’s next.

