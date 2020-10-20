Advertisement

Man stabbed to death in west Toledo home

Anthony Banks was found stabbed to death inside his Norwood Ave. residence on Monday, Oct. 19.
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after Toledo Police found him suffering from at least one stab wound Monday afternoon.

Anthony Banks, 60, was found inside his residence in the 1200 block of Norwood around 2:30 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Toledo Police, its the city’s 45th homicide of this year.

There was no suspect named. The crime remains under investigation.

