Maumee parent raises concerns over controversial assignment

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A parent of a Maumee High School student has raised concerns over the type of material being taught in a sophomore history class.

Extra credit was offered in a class by having students examine political cartoons, including material from PragerU, a right-wing website. The story was originally reported by the Huffington Post.

According to a statement from Maumee City Schools, students could pick from sites presenting liberal, moderate, or conservative views through political cartoons.

“The assignment challenged students to analyze a cartoon’s content, context, symbols, labels, tone and more,” the statement reads in part. “A second option in the extra credit assignment asked students to view a video from a conservative website, analyze it and explain what they may have learned from it, and how it may have challenged or supported their own beliefs.”

The school district said when contacted by the concerned parent, Andrea Cutway, administrators made immediate changes with an alternative assignment offered. The student was also offered the opportunity to transfer to a different class. Cutway’s daughter elected to transfer classes.

In the Huffington Post story, Cutway called the site alt-right and controversial. 13abc has reached out to Cutway for her comment.

“This really is some scary stuff,” Cutway told the Huffington Post of PragerU. “I do feel like they have found a way to get into the public school system.”

The Huffington Post story said the offer of an alternative assignment or transferring classes wasn’t made until after administrators were contacted for the story.

“Our first goal was to ensure the student would be comfortable fully participating in the curriculum,” the school district said.

