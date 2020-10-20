Advertisement

New lead ordinance passes in City Council vote

The new ordinance provides grant funding to assist property owners in meeting compliance and funding for low-income target areas.
Toledo City Council is considering a new lead paint ordinance and some landlords are not happy with one part of it.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council officially approved a new lead-safe ordinance during their regular meeting on Tuesday. The issue was one of several before the council.

That ordinance allows for grant funding for property owners subject to the new law, which provides a 50/50 matching grant up to $5,000 per unit for lead remediation and maintenance work. According to a release from the city, the funding includes $1 million to assist property owners with compliance and $200,000 each for three low-moderate income target areas, including Junction/Englewood, East Toledo, and the Old South End.

As part of the initiative, the city’s lead-safe coordinator will develop ongoing outreach and financial assistance opportunities while the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will continue to provide educational training for owners and agents who want to become compliant. Weekly training courses will be hosted by the TLCHD beginning in January. Anyone with questions can visit www.ToledoLeadSafe.com.

“Our approach will also include an aggressive communications and outreach campaign to educate tenants, landlords, and homeowners on lead poisoning prevention and the new law requirements, as well as financial tools and incentives to help our landlords comply,” Rosalyn Clemens, Department of Neighborhoods director, said.

“Successful cities take bold actions, and today City Council adopted a plan to ensure every child in Toledo can grow up without the terrible effects of lead poisoning,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said in the release. “We believe the new law will help us meet that challenge while we work with the Lead Coalition, landlords, tenants, and other community members.”

City officials confirmed that owners who previously received a lead-safe certificate in good faith, or passed a local lead inspection under previous versions of the ordinance, will be grandfathered-in.

