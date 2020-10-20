Advertisement

October 20th Weather Forecast

More Rain Chances
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a high in the middle 50s. Showers and storms return to the forecast for tonight. Temperatures will warm up into the low 60s by daybreak on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will jump to the middle 60s. A few showers are possible Wednesday night into early Thursday. A partly cloudy sky will return late Thursday afternoon with a high in the middle 70s. Friday will bring highs in the middle 70s with showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. The weekend will be much colder.

