Ohio company completes work on vote-by-mail ballots

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Cleveland company that was contracted to print and deliver all vote-by-mail ballots to various counties around Ohio -- including Lucas County -- has completed the job as of Monday.

In a press release sent Tuesday, Midwest Direct has processed and delivered 1 million vote-by-mail ballots and more than 1.4 million election day ballots in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

"We appreciate the work the Postal Service has done to make sure voters receive their ballots promptly, said Richard T. Gebbie, CEO of Midwest Direct. "Throughout the entire process, we have seen one- to two-day delivery to the voters in the counties we serve.

“We are up-to-date with all ballot orders as of yesterday and we anticipate timely fulfillment as we move through the rest of the vote-by-mail process, which will continue through Saturday, October 31, the last day of mailing.”

According to Gebbie, Midwest Direct brought in extra staff, expanded hours, and added equipment to meet the “unprecedented number of ballots.”

Gebbie also addressed allegations that Midwest held or produced only those ballots affiliated with one political party or another.

“For the 10 years we’ve been producing ballots, Midwest has never held or prioritized ballot printing for any reason,” he said. “This year, we processed every ballot without regard to party, geography or county, as we always do. Any suggestion that our personal political beliefs prompted us to slow down ballot production and distribution is absolutely false.”

