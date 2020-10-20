Advertisement

Ottawa Hills teen wins W82TXT teen driving video contest

An Ottawa Hills teen won the W82TXT teen driving video contest.
An Ottawa Hills teen won the W82TXT teen driving video contest.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ottawa Hills teenager won a contest with the Ohio Department of Transportation, discouraging teens from distracted driving.

Ella Noel was the grand prize winner with her video, called “If the Victim Could Text.”

The W82TXT Teen Video contest was voted on by social media followers. There were more than 12,000 votes cast, a new record in the third year of the contest.

The contest for students in grades 9-12 cooresponded with the “100 Deadliest Days” for teens, between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The top three vote-getters chose from a selection of prizes, inlcuding a 12-Month Adobe Creative Cloud Subscription, Apple Watch, and Apple AirPods Pro.

Noel also received a check for $500 to donate to a booster club at her school.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New building at Land-Air almost complete

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new development at Land-Air is almost done.

News

I-475 reopens after debris spill near Hill Ave.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Debris in the roadway has closed the highway.

News

Pedestrian hit near UT campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance with unspecified injuries.

News

Bins set up around area to collect used candy wrappers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Last year, Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful collected 200 pounds of candy wrappers.

Latest News

News

Truck catches fire early Tuesday in west Toledo

Updated: 4 hours ago
Authorities are trying to determine how the fire started and who it belongs to.

News

Halloween candy wrapper recycling

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Toledo Public Schools releases information regarding recent data breach.

Updated: 15 hours ago
Toledo Public Schools releases information regarding recent data breach.

News

Concerns grow over homeless encampment at Jefferson Center

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Homeless encampment on Jefferson Center on 13th Street

News

Teens on the hunt for all 50 state fish make a stop in Toledo

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The young men are calling their adventure Fish All Fifty.

News

Sandusky Sheriff threatens to prosecute DAP after multiple suicides connected to sting videos

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
Multiple law enforcement agencies warning the Dads Against Predators group to stop entrapping, recording men they track on the internet.