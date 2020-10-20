Ottawa Hills teen wins W82TXT teen driving video contest

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ottawa Hills teenager won a contest with the Ohio Department of Transportation, discouraging teens from distracted driving.

Ella Noel was the grand prize winner with her video, called “If the Victim Could Text.”

The W82TXT Teen Video contest was voted on by social media followers. There were more than 12,000 votes cast, a new record in the third year of the contest.

The contest for students in grades 9-12 cooresponded with the “100 Deadliest Days” for teens, between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The top three vote-getters chose from a selection of prizes, inlcuding a 12-Month Adobe Creative Cloud Subscription, Apple Watch, and Apple AirPods Pro.

Noel also received a check for $500 to donate to a booster club at her school.

