Pedestrian hit near UT campus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A pedestrian was struck at Dorr St. and Towerview Blvd. on Tuesday morning. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but there is no word on injuries.

Authorities are still determining how the incident happened. No one has been cited yet.

Westbound Dorr was closed at Douglas. Officials expect the roadway to reopen around 11:30 a.m.

