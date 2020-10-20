Advertisement

Pedestrian hit near UT campus

A pedestrian was hit by a car on Dorr St. at Towerview Blvd. near the UT campus on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
A pedestrian was hit by a car on Dorr St. at Towerview Blvd. near the UT campus on Tuesday, Oct. 20.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A pedestrian was struck at Dorr St. and Towerview Blvd. on Tuesday morning. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but there is no word on injuries.

Authorities are still determining how the incident happened. No one has been cited yet.

Westbound Dorr was closed at Douglas. Officials expect the roadway to reopen around 11:30 a.m.

