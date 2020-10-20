Advertisement

Truck catches fire early Tuesday in west Toledo

(WTVG)
Oct. 20, 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A semi-truck caught fire early Tuesday morning and authorities are trying to determine how it started and who it belongs to.

Firefighters arrived at the fire on Brown and Pinewood avenues around 12:20 a.m. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

No one was around the truck or in the truck when firefighters arrived.

Authorities are trying to determine whether the fire was accidental or intentional. They are also unsure who was driving and who owns the truck.

