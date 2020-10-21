Accused Winterfeld Park shooter indicted, will be arraigned Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused in a random shooting at a Toledo park in August was indicted Friday and will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Marvelous Belcher is charged with felonious assault, improperly discharging a weapon into a habitation, and having a weapon while under disability.

Belcher is accused of opening fire with a high powered weapon at a basketball court at Winterfeld Park on August 10.

Jermaine Brown, 23, was shot at least once while at the park.

Police say multiple gunshots were fired. Detectives say a bullet went through the window of a nearby home, just missing a little boy.

Belcher is also one of two men who were charged with robbing a woman in her car at gunpoint in February in south Toledo.

