Accused Winterfeld Park shooter indicted, will be arraigned Wednesday

Marvelous Belcher is accused of the August shooting at Winterfeld Park in Toledo.
Marvelous Belcher is accused of the August shooting at Winterfeld Park in Toledo.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused in a random shooting at a Toledo park in August was indicted Friday and will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Marvelous Belcher is charged with felonious assault, improperly discharging a weapon into a habitation, and having a weapon while under disability.

Belcher is accused of opening fire with a high powered weapon at a basketball court at Winterfeld Park on August 10.

Jermaine Brown, 23, was shot at least once while at the park.

Police say multiple gunshots were fired. Detectives say a bullet went through the window of a nearby home, just missing a little boy.

Belcher is also one of two men who were charged with robbing a woman in her car at gunpoint in February in south Toledo.

