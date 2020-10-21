Advertisement

American Heart Association rolls out new CPR guidelines

By Kayla Molander
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Heart Association just released its updated CPR guidelines, with the 2020 changes addressing health disparities and the opioid crisis. They also include a new recovery phase that focuses on survivors' and caregivers' physical, social, and emotional well being.

The AHA says the recovery phase is an important component of survival. After suffering from cardiac arrest, people can experience post-traumatic stress, depression, and anxiety.

The organization is offering a free virtual event to educate the public about the new guidelines. The group is also encouraging people to take a CPR class because it can save lives.

“In the United States right now, we’re hovering around 40% for basically if someone has an arrest on the street, there’s only about a 4 in 10 chance that they’re going to get any CPR before EMS gets there. And that’s one of the key links in the cardiac chain of survival is early, hands-on CPR,” says Dr. William Krebs, Mercy Life Flight’s medical director.

To live stream the virtual event on Facebook, click here. Those live streams will happen at 9:30 and 11:30 Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Oregon City Schools begin return to classroom

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Erica Murphy
Superintendent Hal Gregory said staff is prepared to handle all the challenges of educating kids during a pandemic.

Health

Local COVID death rate low but could rise if spreads to older population

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
|
By Kayla Molander
Once the rate of spread becomes high enough for a county to be identified as a hotspot, then the older population starts to catch the virus.

Health

Fulton County COVID Update - clipped version

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
78 new cases of COVID in one week linked to elderly care centers in Fulton County

Health

Dance your way to better health

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Erica Murphy
Dancing has many health benefits. Doctors say its a good way to maintain things like blood pressure and brain health.

Latest News

News

Dance Your Way to Better Health

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
Doctors say dancing is one of the best ways to stay healthy

Health

COVID-19 Cases Spike

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
|
By Erica Murphy
Wood County Cases Spiking

Health

Toasted Skin Syndrome: cooler weather increases chance for heat-related skin ailment

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT
|
By Erica Murphy
Toasted Skin Syndrome is a skin rash caused by over-exposure to heat sources like laptops, space heaters, seat warmers, and even cell phones.

Health

Toasted Skin Syndrome

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
|
By Erica Murphy
overuse of heat sources can cause disfiguring rash

News

University of Toledo hopes to best Ohio University, 143 others in national fitness contest

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
The University of Toledo is joining a national fitness campaign to create workouts from anywhere.

Coronavirus

Viral photo leads to Sylvania Schools employee quarantine

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The photo shows the employee not wearing a mask at President Trump's rally in Swanton.