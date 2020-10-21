Area hospitals prep for second COVID wave

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wednesday saw another record-setting day for the number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio. With more than 2,300 new cases in 24 hours.

This is the fourth time in the past week that the daily record has been broken.

So are local hospitals prepared for a possible second wave of COVID? The two major systems say they learned a lot from the Spring COVID outbreak.

ProMedica Dr. Brian Kaminski says during the first wave of COVID ProMedica designated Bay Park as it’s COVID Hospital. This time all hospitals within its system will be treating COVID-19 patients in a dedicated unit.

“We have the ability to expand our care treatment areas within each hospital so depending on the situation we have a number of different measures that we can deploy to increase our capacity and also to reduce volume.”

Mercy Health Hospitals are also expanding their COVID treatment to include all its hospitals. Dr. Kevin Casey MD says “(Units will have) negative pressure ventilation rooms that have PPE. (They will) have dedicated staff, all those things to keep those four guiding principles we have minimize exposure to the virus, contain the virus as much as possible, preserve our resources and protect our health care workers.”

