Glass City Boxing trainers urge the City of Toledo to reopen the gym

City leaders say the aging building is a safety hazard, trainers say the building can be fixed
By Kristian Brown
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Glass City Boxing on Suder Avenue is locked. City Leaders say the building is uninhabitable.

The gym has been closed since the pandemic hit. Glass City trainers say they were shocked to see the doors locked.

Lamar Wright Junior tells 13abc, “They told us you guys don’t have to worry about us just throwing you out on the street. You can expect to be there at least a year and we are going to help you find a building.”

City Leaders say they had the building inspected and found that is was a safety hazard.

“Everybody sees the gym as far as boxing. We made a lot of champions inside that gym. But we made a lot more life champions. We have kids whose credit scores are better than ours, running companies, firefighters, police officers, deputy sheriffs, all through this program for our mentorship. Wo we are building productive citizens for the community of Toledo.”

The City has set up a meeting with Glass City stakeholders Monday at 4:30 to talk about the building and what’s next.

