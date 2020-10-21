Hancock County grandmother’s book tells granddaughter’s inspiring story

ARCADIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Lynn Nye is a woman of many talents.

For the past 26 years, Nye has managed the Arcadia Superette. When not running her shop, Nye finds time to write, putting pen to paper chronicling her emotions and experiences. Nye explains her most important passion comes from being a grandma.

"As a grandmother, it’s a joyful feeling in general, said Nye. “She just makes me so proud and I just love her, I can’t even explain how much I love her actually.”

Lynn’s granddaughter Kinsley is 5 years old, with a love for dancing.

“I danced when I was a ballerina,” said Kinsley Nye.

The Arcadia Superette grocery store isles provide a dance floor for the kindergartener, step by step not letting anything hold her back.

"Once she was born her foot was actually at a 90-degree angle, her foot was turned inward, her right foot was,” said Lynn Nye. “So her left foot was completely straight out how it was supposed to be and the right foot was turned completely in.”

Kinsley Nye was born with Club Foot, a condition causing Nye's right foot to turn inward. (Jack Bassett)

Kinsley has club foot, a condition she was born with leaving her to spend most of her life in a brace.

"She doesn’t feel any different from anybody else, because that’s the way we’ve always treated her,” said Lynn Nye. “She’s perfectly beautiful to us, we’ve never thought there was anything wrong with Kinsley.”

To bring awareness to Kinsley’s condition and to capture the resiliency of her granddaughter Lynn decided to write a children’s book. The book is called, “Kinsley’s Snowflake Dance.” Lynn’s book tells the story of Kinsley growing up differently from other children.

"This message is just to show that no matter what our differences are, what our handicaps are, whatever is holding us back, we may be different but we are still beautiful,” said Lynn Nye. “We are equally as important in this world.”

Kinsley's Snowflake Dance is available to purchase on Amazon and in person at the Arcadia Superette. (Jack Bassett)

The book now available on Amazon is being sold with all proceeds going to Club Foot C.A.R.E.S, a nationwide non-profit raising awareness for the condition of club foot and helping families with medical expenses associated with the condition.

Lynn hopes the book inspires others to keep on dancing.

“I will dance and dance more and more,” said Kinsley Nye.

