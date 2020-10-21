Lucas Co. Early Voting Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An employee at the Lucas County Board of Elections Early Vote Center has tested positive for COVID-19. The test result came back Tuesday, October 19, but the EVC will remain open through Election Day.

The employee last worked in the EVC on Friday, October 16, and has not been in the building since that day, according to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department. The Health Department is working with the EVC and the employee to determine all close exposures and conduct proper contact tracing efforts.

“The EVC has implemented significant precautions in order to protect the staff and voters from a potential COVID exposure,” Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski said.

There are several preventative measures in place at the EVC to ensure the protection of both employees and voters:

• Appropriate six-foot social distancing while waiting in line

• Plastic barriers to separate voters inside the EVC

• Face mask requirement for all persons entering and while inside

• Limited time within the voting area for cast ballots

“The EVC is cleaned and disinfected thoroughly, multiple times each day. Additionally, the EVC underwent a deep cleaning prior to opening on Wednesday, October 21,” Board of Elections Director LaVera Scott said.

The EVC will be open for voting now through Election Day, as recommend by Ohio law. Early voting is scheduled to take place this week and the hours are as follows:

• Monday through Friday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Saturday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Sunday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

