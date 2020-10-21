Lucas Co. Health Dept. eyes COVID Vaccine in 2021

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Could we see a COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year? While that possibility exists, health experts say it more than likely will take more time before it’s widely available.

13abc spoke with Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner, Dr. Eric Zgodzinski, D.P.H., who says while he’s hearing there could be a vaccine before 2021, wide distribution of a vaccine will most likely happen during the first or second quarter of 2021.

Frontline workers in health care and first responders would be first in line to receive the vaccine, next would be those at high risk of complications, followed by the general public.

There are two avenues to distribute that vaccine. According to Zgodzinski, “There’s closed pod where that entity would vaccinate their own employees their own group. And open pods which are those things that you saw during H1N1 where we would go to St. Luke’s Hospital take over the auditorium and have the community come through.”

Zgodzinski says the challenge will be convincing people that the vaccine is safe and effective. Once people see that there is a success with the vaccine, he is confident more people will be vaccinated.

