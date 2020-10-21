Advertisement

Lucas Co. Health Dept. eyes COVID Vaccine in 2021

Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner, Dr. Eric Zgodzinski shares his insight on the issue.
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Could we see a COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year? While that possibility exists, health experts say it more than likely will take more time before it’s widely available.

13abc spoke with Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner, Dr. Eric Zgodzinski, D.P.H., who says while he’s hearing there could be a vaccine before 2021, wide distribution of a vaccine will most likely happen during the first or second quarter of 2021.

Frontline workers in health care and first responders would be first in line to receive the vaccine, next would be those at high risk of complications, followed by the general public.

There are two avenues to distribute that vaccine. According to Zgodzinski, “There’s closed pod where that entity would vaccinate their own employees their own group. And open pods which are those things that you saw during H1N1 where we would go to St. Luke’s Hospital take over the auditorium and have the community come through.”

Zgodzinski says the challenge will be convincing people that the vaccine is safe and effective. Once people see that there is a success with the vaccine, he is confident more people will be vaccinated.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Area hospitals prep for second COVID wave

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Wednesday saw another record-setting day for the number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio. With more than 2,300 new cases in 24 hours.

News

- Are Hospitals Ready For Second Wave of COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago
ProMedica and Mercy Health get ready for next wave of COVID

News

Tips for keeping Halloween safe for wildlife

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
From fake cobwebs to strands of lights, some Halloween decorations meant for good-natured fun can prove harmful to nature itself.

News

Local man who dropped out of high school gets his law degree from UT

Updated: 1 hours ago

Education

FAFSA applications open for 2021-22 school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
October is the kick-off for federal student aid, helping send students all across the country to college at a cheaper cost.

Latest News

News

A Toledo man’s journey from the courtroom to the classroom

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The life story of Joshua Williams is full of challenges, but he graduated from law school this year .

News

Urban Air hiring dozens of young people for new adventure park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Soon Toledo will have a new indoor adventure park. Kids can conquer obstacles, and defy gravity when doors open in November. The owners are already looking to hire young people.

News

Wood County adds texting option for 9-1-1

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is now able to handle 9-1-1 interactions through text message, allowing those who feel they would be endangered by placing a call.

13abc Election Roundtable: October 21

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lee Conklin, Shaun Hegarty, BGSU's Dr. Melissa Miller, and UT's Rebecca Zietlow sit down to talk about the upcoming election and mail-in voting.

News

Lucas Co. Early Voting Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lucas Co. Early Voting Center employee tests positive for COVID-19