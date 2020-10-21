Mail delivery stopped at Bel Aire mobile home park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents living in the Bel Aire mobile home park want answers. They tell 13abc it’s been weeks without mail delivery and they are fed up.

Wayne Alexander’s family has lived in the park for years. He says it’s been an ongoing issue with the USPS but recently the mail stopped coming all together.

“If it’s not here and it’s somewhere else then it’s shipped back and I’m not getting my medication,” says Alexander.

Alexander says he’s one of multiple family members that rely on regular deliveries for life-saving medication. Alexander has pills for blood pressure delivered to his uncle’s home in the Bel Aire mobile home park but the last shipment never showed.

Alexander says he was told by the post office to pick up his mail at the postal facility on S. St. Clair in downtown Toledo.

“It’s hard to get on a bus, you gotta take two to get down there. 10 people on a bus at a time, wear your mask and then when you get down there they tell you it’s already on the truck,” says Alexander.

Another neighbor, who moved in a year ago, says he’s talked with the postal carrier and asked why the park was being skipped. He was told there was an issue with a dog.

“I said we are expecting checks so can you just deliver to this half? Ya know, nope. They just skip the whole route,” says Nick Galang

Since then, he got a P.O. box at the local post office to make sure he gets all of the mail, including bills and checks.

“We are on limited funds for gas and getting back and forth. it is a hassle but I’m guaranteed my mail there,” says Galang.

13abc reached out to a spokesperson for the USPS about the situation at the park, asking why there was no mail delivery. We received a statement explaining there was a safety concern linked to a dog. The USPS says they are working with management and once the issue is resolved, mail delivery will resume.

"The safety of our delivery employees and the aim to provide great customer service are both paramount to who we are as an organization. For the safety of our carrier, the Postal Service has stopped delivery to the community because of an aggressive dog. Local management is working with the owner and once the issue is resolved, delivery will resume. Aggressive and unrestrained animals are a serious issue. One bite or fall can cause a serious injury; they are painful yet they can be prevented. We request all customers keep their dogs restrained during normal delivery hours to protect the safety of the letter carriers. We regret any inconvenience experienced by our customers. We welcome our customers to bring any concerns they have with their service to our attention so we can act to solve their concerns. Customers may always call 1-800-ASK-USPS or visit www.usps.com to file complaint or inquiry."

Residents that 13abc spoke with are not convinced it will be a quick fix. The mail stoppage is another problem on a long list of issues for the mobile home park. There have been multiple suspected arsons at the park, that are still unsolved, assaults, theft reports and allegations of drug use.

