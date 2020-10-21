Michigan emergency order continues to limit visits at residential care facilities

LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - Residential care facilities in Michigan are still limiting communal dining and internal and external group activities after an emergency order was issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The order links visitation rules to the risk level of the county. A list of county risk levels can be found at the MI Safe Start Map.

“As we grapple with both colder weather and rising cases, our task is to increase access to visitation in ways that do not increase the spread of the virus,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said. “Visitation is a substantial source of risk. This order provides a plan for visitation that mitigates risk and continues necessary protections in facilities across the state.”

Visits will also be allowed only by appointment, and facilities may impose reasonable time limits on visits, with requirements that visitors log arrival and departure times, provide their contact information and attest, in writing, that they will notify the facility if they develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 within 14 days after visiting.

The number of visitors per scheduled visit will be limited to two persons or fewer and will exclude visitors who are unwilling or unable to wear a face covering. A health evaluation of all visitors will be required to enter the facility, including tests for fever, and facilities must restrict anyone with fever, symptoms or known exposure from entering the facility.

Indoor visitation is now allowed in areas where the current risk level is A, B, C, or D, so long as the facilities have had no new cases, including those involving residents or staff, originating within the prior 14 days.

Indoor visitation is not allowed when the county is at risk level E, which means there is an elevated incidence growth rate with average daily cases/million greater than 150 or a positivity rate greater than 20%. It is also not allowed if the local health department has made a determination that it would be unsafe.

Outdoor visitation is allowed throughout the state so long as the facility assures that the outdoor visitation area allows for at least six feet between all persons and adequate protection from weather elements is provided.

Based on county risk levels and the type of visit, some visitors will be required to receive COVID testing prior to entry. Most nursing homes now are able to conduct point-of-care testing with a rapid turnaround.

Visitors will be required to wear facemasks (or other PPE when required by the facility) at all times. In general, visitors will need to maintain six feet from residents. However, visitors who are providing support for Activities of Daily Living (ADLs), medical services or non-medical services requiring physical contact are not expected to abide by social distance requirements between the visitor and the resident while providing services. Visitors participating in visits at the end of life may have physical contact with a resident if that resident is not COVID-19 positive, the visitors are wearing appropriate PPE and the time spent within six feet of the resident is no longer than 15 minutes.

