Monroe County Community College hoping for millage renewal

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Four years ago, voters approved a five year 0.85 mill levy for improvements at Monroe County Community College.

Over $9 million was invested into renovating areas like the Student Success Center in Founder’s Hall, but the school’s president Dr. Kojo Quartey says that was just Phase One.

“We realized our campus is almost 60 years old so we’re going for phase two now to renovate additional spaces on campus.”

If the millage is renewed, building like the Health Science Center for the college’s #1 rated nursing program in the state would be renovated and expanded.

“The fact of the matter is COVID is temporary, it will pass and students are going to have to come back to this space, they’re going to need this space.”

MCCC is also expecting a rise in enrollment next semester. A new state and federal funded program, Futures for Frontliners, will allow frontline workers in Michigan who meet the necessary criteria to attend Community College for free.

“I think it’s over seven, 800 applicants now who will then hopefully starting in the winter will be able to come here and have that education paid for.”

In addition, the school aims to become more ADA compliant, adding elevators and restrooms for students with disabilities.

Phase Two would allow the college to install more security cameras and ensure WIFI access throughout the campus.

“There’s only one community college in Monroe County, 155 thousand people only one community college, and that’s us.”

