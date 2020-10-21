October 21st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain will linger through 8-9am, some sunshine makes a return by the afternoon. Temperatures will be steady in the low 60s. Rain redevelops after 2am tonight. Showers will likely stick around into the Thursday morning commute. Sunshine is expected late on Thursday with a high near 70. Friday will be warmer with highs in the middle 70s. Showers and storms will arrive late afternoon and evening. The weekend will be cooler with highs in the 50s.

