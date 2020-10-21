Advertisement

Regional Growth Partnership hosting virtual job fair

(Source: Gray DC)(GRAYDC)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Regional Growth Partnership is hosting a virtual career fair on Thursday, November 5. Regional Growth Partnership is a partner for JobsOhio Northwest Ohio Network.

The online event will feature more than a dozen regional Ohio companies throughout the 17-county region.

Job seekers are encouraged to register for the event to upload their resume and qualifications, explore companies and open positions, and signup to receive alerts and reminders.

For registration assistance and questions regarding the event, job seekers are encouraged to call Ohio Means Jobs – Sandusky County at 419-332-2169.

