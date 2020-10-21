Serving her hometown in many ways

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Our First Responder of the Week has spent most of her life here in Pemberville and serves the community in more ways than one.

From working in the office at Eastwood Elementary School, to responding to 911 calls.

Shelly Vajen is a Firefighter/EMT with the Pemberville Fire Department. She tells 13abc, “I love helping people, helping the community and being involved. I’ve always wanted to help people.”

Before becoming a firefighter, Vajen worked as a dispatcher for 17 years. After switching to the other side of the radio, she gets to be in the community, helping people she knows.

“I like this, I like being with the community, I like being with whoever needs help, right there with them.”

But her passion for the Pemberville community doesn’t stay at the fire department.

At the elementary school, Principal Joe Wank tells 13abc, “Earlier in the year, she stuffed the fire truck, instead of Stuff the Bus, full of supplies that we’re using with your kids who could use extra.”

Vajen explains, “I love little kids, I love helping people in the community, so I think between the school and here, it’s all part of what I like to do.”

And that dedication to the community runs in the Vajen family. Her son is enrolled at PENTA, training to be a firefighter -- her daughter helps with the auxiliary. And her husband is a firefighter-paramedic for Perrysburg Township.

She says of her husband’s work, “You get nervous, you know, hoping he and everybody comes back safe and nobody gets hurt. It can be nerve-wracking, but it’s neat that we can run together on the squad and do patient care together.”

Vajen says, thankfully, her two jobs have never crossed, and she’s never had to use her EMT training while at the school.

