Sylvania Police searching for missing woman

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Lori A. Streidl, 60, was last heard from on Monday, October 19. She is 5-feet, 3-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Streidl may be driving a silver 2011 Kia Sedona with Ohio license plates HSG9271.

If anyone has had contact with her or locates her vehicle, please contact Sylvania Police at 419-885-8900.

