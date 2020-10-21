Sylvania Schools delays return for elementary students

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Schools has elected to delay returning its elementary school students to the classroom due to the rise in COVID-19 positivity rates.

The school district has set a new target date of Monday, November 9. The previous plan was to switch the green plan on October 26.

According to a letter sent to parents Wednesday, the school said a “significant rise in recent Lucas County COVID cases, as well as an increase in positivity rate” will delay the reopening of the elementary schools.

The school district’s threshold for switching to green is below 100 cases per 100,000 people. At this time, Lucas County number are at 109.5 positive cases per 100,000 people.

The district said it will announce no later than Nov. 5 if they will meet the new Nov. 9 return date.

Good Morning Sylvania Families, The purpose of this communication is to inform you that due to the significant rise in recent Lucas County COVID cases, as well as an increase in positivity rate, we will delay the reopening of our Sylvania Elementary Schools. Our threshold for switching to green is below 100 cases per 100k people. Based on the most recent data, our Lucas County numbers are 109.5/100k and we expect the reported cases to continue to rise. As a result, we will not switch to the green plan on October 26th. We will remain on the yellow plan. Our new target date for transitioning to green is Monday, November 9th. We will continue to monitor and evaluate the number of COVID cases and positivity rate for Lucas County based on our district metric. We will announce no later than Thursday, November 5th if we are able to reopen on Monday, November 9th under a green model. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding.

