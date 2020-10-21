Sylvania Schools delays return for elementary students
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Schools has elected to delay returning its elementary school students to the classroom due to the rise in COVID-19 positivity rates.
The school district has set a new target date of Monday, November 9. The previous plan was to switch the green plan on October 26.
According to a letter sent to parents Wednesday, the school said a “significant rise in recent Lucas County COVID cases, as well as an increase in positivity rate” will delay the reopening of the elementary schools.
The school district’s threshold for switching to green is below 100 cases per 100,000 people. At this time, Lucas County number are at 109.5 positive cases per 100,000 people.
The district said it will announce no later than Nov. 5 if they will meet the new Nov. 9 return date.
