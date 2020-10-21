TFRD investiating Wednesday morning fire on Rockingham

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Investigators are searching for answers after a Toledo home caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Toledo Fire & Rescue units were called to a fire at a home in the 300 block of Rockingham around 2:19 a.m. The first crew on the scene extinguished a fire on the left front side of the home, with damage mostly to exterior shingle siding and a side entrance door.

The owner said she had been threatened earlier by a man and had called Toledo Police. Shortly after police left the scene, the fire was discovered.

A TFRD fire investigator responded, and the incident is currently listed as under investigation.

No one was injured in the fire.

