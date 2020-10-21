Three tractor trailers involved in Paulding Co. crash

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A truck driver from Toledo was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning in Paulding County.

According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, three commercial vehicles were involved in the crash around 3:20 a.m. on US 24 west of State Route 49 in Carryall Township.

A westbound semi-truck driven by Amandeep Singh, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, was attempting to pass another semi, driven by Kenneth Jopp, of Toledo. Singh’s vehicle sideswiped the other truck. Singh’s truck came to rest in the grass median and caught fire. Jopp pulled to the right side berm and stopped.

Singh was transported a local hospital. Jopp was not injured.

Another semi-truck, driven by Ravi Saini, of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, was eastbound on US 24 and following other traffic which had slowed due to the previous crash. Saini swerved to avoid the traffic, struck debris from the previous crash and lost control of his truck. he drove through the median, across the westbound lanes of US 24, and off the north side of the roadway into a farm field. He was not injured.

The roadway remained closed for Wednesday morning as crews cleaned up the scene.

