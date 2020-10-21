Advertisement

Toledo man wanted on kidnapping charges

Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A domestic violence call Tuesday afternoon in Toledo turned into a kidnapping case after a man took two children.

Toledo Police units responded to the parking lot at Scott Park on a domestic violence call just before 4:30 p.m. Tiffany Lofton and Shamar Gray had a fight, and Gray took Lofton’s 2012 GMC Acadia with two 2-year-old children inside. Lofton is the mother to both children, and Gray is the father of one.

Gray fled the location and would not return the children or vehicle. However, Gray eventually dropped off the child that isn’t his to Jazzb Wright, who notified Lofton she had one of the children.

Gray still has his daughter and Lofton’s vehicle. His phone was pinged several times and that area was checked, along with several other addresses.

Gray has warrants already for his arrest and police issued warrants on this incident.

