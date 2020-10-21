Urban Air hiring dozens of young people for new adventure park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They say its where fun takes flight. Soon Toledo will have a new indoor adventure park. Kids can conquer obstacles, and defy gravity when doors open in November. The owners are already looking to hire young people.

“To open up, we need 80 part-time staff members or teammates and as of right now we are open to applications," co-owner Steven Whitlow said. "We have 90 applicants right now, but we would like another 200 applicants - particularly high school students - who need flexible hours, want to work hard. We are going to create a great culture here for those students to grow and prepare them for their future jobs.”

The adventure park has an indoor zipline, go-karts, a climbing wall and multiple obstacle courses. Covid-19 safety protocols will be enforced.

To apply go to https://www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/ohio/toledo/

