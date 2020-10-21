Advertisement

UT Men’s Basketball pauses all activities after players test positive for COVID-19

The outbreak follows the announcement that their coach had tested positive earlier this week.
The University of Toledo Men's Basketball Program announced it would suspend activities for two weeks after six players tested positive for COVID-19.
The University of Toledo Men's Basketball Program announced it would suspend activities for two weeks after six players tested positive for COVID-19.(Jack Bassett)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo’s Men’s Basketball Program will be suspending all activities for two weeks after six players tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak follows the announcement that their coach had tested positive earlier this week.

According to the university, the players tested positive during regular surveillance testing required by the NCAA.

In a press release from the university, a spokesperson said that the program is following all university protocols, including isolating those who have tested positive. They are also partnering with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to conduct contact tracing and arrange for testing of those who have come into close contact with infected players.

“Student-athlete health and safety is always our top priority and we are going to continue to follow the prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures already in place,” said UToledo Vice-President and Director of Athletics Mike O’Brien. “The COVID-19 pandemic remains a serious challenge, and our primary focus will always be on ensuring our student-athletes' health. We look forward to our men’s basketball program resuming its team activities.”

