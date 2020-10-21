Advertisement

Woman arrested after allegedly robbing Toledo pizza delivery man

Valentina Berry was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 21 for allegedly robbing a pizza delivery man.
Valentina Berry was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 21 for allegedly robbing a pizza delivery man.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after she allegedly robbed a pizza delivery man.

According to police, the victim was delivering a pizza to a home in the 1700 block of Kensington when he was robbed by Valentina Berry.

Toledo Police forced their way into Berry’s residence after she refused to come out. She was arrested inside her home.

