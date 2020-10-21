Woman arrested after allegedly robbing Toledo pizza delivery man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after she allegedly robbed a pizza delivery man.

According to police, the victim was delivering a pizza to a home in the 1700 block of Kensington when he was robbed by Valentina Berry.

Toledo Police forced their way into Berry’s residence after she refused to come out. She was arrested inside her home.

