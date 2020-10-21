Wood County adds texting option for 9-1-1

(WTVG) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is now able to handle 9-1-1 interactions through text message, allowing those who feel they would be endangered by placing a call.

Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says: “Dialing 9-1-1 in an emergency is still the preferred way to request help, and the public is reminded to Call if you can, text if you can’t. Texting should only be used when you are unable to make a voice call to 9-1-1. We are excited to be able to launch this service to our citizens of Wood County.”

The new service is set up to report emergencies for those who cannot safely call 9-1-1 in a dangerous situation, and for those who are hearing impaired or have a speech disability.

There are some limitations with texting in an emergency situation. For information on how TEXT-2-911 will work, you can visit www.woodcountysheriff.com for additional details.

