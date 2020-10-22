Bowling Green woman to be featured on Thursday’s ‘Rachael Ray’ show

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green woman is going to be featured on the Rachael Ray show Thursday morning for shedding nearly half her body weight.
Erica Mills, 35, says from a young age she has struggled with her weight.
“I was finding any excuse to eat, when I was happy, sad, stressed out, celebrating,” Mills said.
In January 2018, she decided to make a lifestyle change. She joined Weight Watchers and started to take up running.
“Little by little, every week it was a half-pound here, quarter-pound here,” she said.
After 21 months, she finally reached her weight loss goal.
“I hit the 150-pound milestone and I have maintained that ever since,” said Mills.
Mills is now sharing her weight loss journey on Instagram (@sweet_pea_leigh) and has built a community of more than 18,000 followers. Her account even grabbed the attention of the cooking show host, Rachael Ray.
View this post on Instagram
[ #wwambassador ] It’s been a LONG time since I’ve posted a true #transformationtuesday. I really struggle with the idea of a “before and after” because I firmly believe that I’m not any better or any more valuable in the photo on the right than I was in the photo on the left. But, today, as I embrace the *maintenance life* I appreciate the reminder that shifting into maintenance before hitting my “goal weight” doesn’t mean I’ve failed or given up. I’ve come a long way improving my health and relationship with food and activity but even now, almost 3 years into this journey and 150 lbs down, I feel tied to the number on the scale. It’s not sustainable for me to be endlessly chasing that number. I’ve been around 25 lbs from “goal” for a year now and have struggled with two conflicting ideas - disappointment that I wasn’t losing weight but also feeling content with the meals I was enjoying, the amount of exercise I was doing and just generally feeling great in my own skin. But despite all the good...that number on the scale was still nagging me. I worried I was failing and that sense of failure was undoing the positivity, pride, confidence and accomplishment I’d built up in the time it took me to lose 150 lbs. All that negativity for a few more pounds. I’m competitive and driven and when I set a goal, it’s hard for me to give up on it without beating myself up (even if it’s the right thing to do!) It took time to come to terms with the fact that, in moving to maintenance, I’d be “giving up” on that goal weight. But - I’m here and I’m already feeling like there’s a weight off my shoulders. So, all that to say - sometimes the voice in your head pushing you to go harder is the one to embrace ... and sometimes, for the sake of your mental health, it’s not. So, here we go - maintenance mode activated! I’m here, I’m happy, and I’m ready for this new stretch of the journey. —————————————————————— People following the WW program can expect to lose 1-2lbs per week. I lost weight on a prior WW program and am continuing on MyWW. 💙—————————————— #dpfitcrew #ww #MyWW #wellnessthatworks #wwcommunity#weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #weightloss
A post shared by
Erica Leigh 💙 WW Ambassador (@sweet_pea_leigh) on Oct 6, 2020 at 6:46am PDT
“A producer from the Rachel Ray show landed on my page and reached out and said, 'Hey, we love your story, we would love to find a way to highlight you and celebrate you,” said Mills.
Mills said the majority of the filming was done inside her house due to the COVID-19 pandemic and not having any guests inside the Rachael Ray studio.
“I don’t want to reveal too much, you have to tune in to see what will we did together, but it was the most fun experience,” Mills said.
Mills says she plans to continue her fitness journey and is training to run a marathon next summer.
“I love who I was before, I love who I am now. I’m just in a different sized body,” Mills said. “I’m not any more valuable now than I was before, but healthier.”
You can catch Erica Mills on the Rachael Ray show at 10 a.m. Thursday on 13abc.
