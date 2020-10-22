Bowling Green woman to be featured on Thursday’s ‘Rachael Ray’ show

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green woman is going to be featured on the Rachael Ray show Thursday morning for shedding nearly half her body weight.

Erica Mills, 35, says from a young age she has struggled with her weight.

“I was finding any excuse to eat, when I was happy, sad, stressed out, celebrating,” Mills said.

In January 2018, she decided to make a lifestyle change. She joined Weight Watchers and started to take up running.

“Little by little, every week it was a half-pound here, quarter-pound here,” she said.

After 21 months, she finally reached her weight loss goal.

“I hit the 150-pound milestone and I have maintained that ever since,” said Mills.

Mills is now sharing her weight loss journey on Instagram (@sweet_pea_leigh) and has built a community of more than 18,000 followers. Her account even grabbed the attention of the cooking show host, Rachael Ray.

“A producer from the Rachel Ray show landed on my page and reached out and said, 'Hey, we love your story, we would love to find a way to highlight you and celebrate you,” said Mills.

Mills said the majority of the filming was done inside her house due to the COVID-19 pandemic and not having any guests inside the Rachael Ray studio.

“I don’t want to reveal too much, you have to tune in to see what will we did together, but it was the most fun experience,” Mills said.

Mills says she plans to continue her fitness journey and is training to run a marathon next summer.

“I love who I was before, I love who I am now. I’m just in a different sized body,” Mills said. “I’m not any more valuable now than I was before, but healthier.”

You can catch Erica Mills on the Rachael Ray show at 10 a.m. Thursday on 13abc.

