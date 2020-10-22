Children’s Museum of Findlay Plays It Safe

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Kids at the Children’s Museum of Findlay may feel like they have the run of the place. Since it reopened inside the Findlay Village Mall in early July 2020 after a shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the non-profit has cut capacity to 10%, reducing the maximum amount of guests from 300 to 30.

“We are only allowing 30 people into the museum at any given time, so we’re constantly keeping track of who’s coming and who’s going,” said Linnea DiBerardino, the Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of Findlay.

Capacity is limited to 10%, from 300 down to 30. (Tony Geftos)

Staff members are also constantly cleaning. They follow guests as they exit exhibit areas and wipe down surfaces with sanitizing cleansers. During extended periods without activity, they use a Victory Electrostatic Sprayer, which appears similar to a motorized squirt gun.

“This is what they’re using them on airplanes. They’re using them once their guests exit,” said Erica Bickhart, the museum’s visitor experience manager.

Staff members use Victory Electrostatic Sprayers to disinfect surfaces. (Tony Geftos)

Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, the Children’s Museum of Findlay is preparing for its biggest event since the start of the pandemic. Dr. Insecta, along with his arachnids and insects, will be at the museum from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Capacity will still remain limited to 30 guests. You can pre-register to attend HERE.

Guests won’t be able to touch the bugs and spiders, as they have in the past, but they will be able to observe them from a physical distance.

Dr. Insecta won't be able to get this close during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tony Geftos)

Following the state recommended rules and guidelines is one way the Children’s Museum of Findlay has been able to stay open and play it safe. For more information, visit the Children’s Museum of Findlay by clicking HERE.

