Fatal crash shuts down traffic on Detroit near Schneider Rd.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities confirm that one person has died in a fatal crash on Detroit Ave. underneath the viaduct Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m., just south of the intersection with Schneider Rd.

Traffic is closed in both directions.

A 13abc crew is on the scene, and this story will be updated with more information as it is made available.

