Fatal crash shuts down traffic on Detroit near Schneider Rd.
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities confirm that one person has died in a fatal crash on Detroit Ave. underneath the viaduct Wednesday night.
The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m., just south of the intersection with Schneider Rd.
Traffic is closed in both directions.
A 13abc crew is on the scene, and this story will be updated with more information as it is made available.
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.